Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, April 24

12:07 p.m. A resident of Blair Circle reported financial identity fraud involving her Social Security number.

8:54 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Tanisha Quallate, 34, Garfield, in connection with possession of Sch. I or II and failure to register vehicle.

Monday, April 26

5:02 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a resident of Van Buren who was visiting a residence in Pea Ridge.

Thursday, April 29

8:03 a.m. Police were advised of an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Greene Street and West Pickens Road that was facing northbound in the southbound lane. The vehicle was towed to remove it from the roadway.

Friday, April 30

2:58 p.m. Police received a report of a male subject at a residence on Choate Place who was "cursing profanity at people ... walking down Choate Place Circle." As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jericho B. Lambert 26, Pea Ridge, on a warrant from Bella Vista.

8:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police issued a Rogers warrant to Michelle Daniels, 41, Cassville, Mo., in connection with contempt of court.