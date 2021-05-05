OPINION: Mothers Day -- a time to honor all mothers

Before long we'll be observing Mothers Day, which is coming on Sunday, May 9.

The special day is to express appreciation to mothers in our families, and to reinforce a sense of the importance of families in allour lives, both individually and as communities and as a nation. The observance of Mothers Day apparently arose from a feeling that it is so easy to take for granted the contributions made by mothers in making family life work, guiding children in their growth from infants to responsible adults and positive citizens of our society, and keeping connected as a human family across generational lines.

Most of the Mother's Day observances that I remember in my early life centered in church. We would always have flowers to give to the mothers, usually red roses or red carnations if their mothers were still living, and white roses or white carnations if their mothers were deceased. So, the special recognition and appreciation was not only for our own mothers but were also remembrances of the earlier generations of the family. We would also give a gift to the oldest mother present at the church service, a gift to the mother with the most children, to the mother with the most children present, to the youngest mother, and to the mother with the youngest child, and so on. As the times have moved on, many churches have moved to presenting flowers to all the mothers present, rather than picking out certain ones.

My own family never did things like giving our mother a breakfast in bed, or taking over some of her work about the house. At our house, everybody had their jobs and chores, and we didn't often do another's tasks unless the other person was ill. We did do bouquets of flowers, often picked from our flower beds in the garden, and not purchased from a florist.

It is very convenient that Mothers Day falls at a time when flowers like the irises are blooming in a voluminous way. Mothers Day was also a time when our extended family would get together. Sometimes it would be at my Grandmother Ellen Nichols's house, sometimes at Aunt Anna's house (my Grandpa Nichols's sister), and sometimes at Aunt Bessie's house at Springdale, or at my Mom's family home north of Bentonville. I confess that the men didn't do the cooking at those gatherings, so the appreciation shown was just in complimenting the hostess of the day.

Some of us like the idea of emphasizing the important role both of mothers and fathers in family life. I'm glad that we have an observance of Father's Day as well as Mother's Day. Some churches even promote the season as a Festival of the Christian Home. In my work as a pastor, I usually combined both those names, Mother's Day and Festival of the Christian Home. There has been some tendency over the years to assume that child raising is a mother's job, and the father's job is more to support the family financially. Mothers have enormous influence on the development of children, but hers is not the only influence, and hers is not the only responsibility. Fathers also have a major part in the influences that shape children's character development and spiritual development.

But, let's acknowledge that mothers do a major thing in shaping their children's sense of moral character, helping them to become resilient when meeting with problems and obstacles, and helping them become motivated for achievement. It may not come from their pressures or instructions or reproaches. It may just come from the fact that most of us want our mothers and grandmothers to be proud of us and to at least be somewhat pleased with what we do.

