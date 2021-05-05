​OPINION: Good to great is stuck on great

The Pea Ridge athletic department's mantra of "Good to Great" has been upgraded by this seasons track team as "Great to Greater."

Over the past few years, the Hawk track athletes have owned the 4A-1 winning consecutive district championships, with only the pandemic response slowing down their efforts to fill the new high school with track trophies.

Multi-multi times state gold medalist Blakelee Winn leads the state in four individual events and is a close second in a fifth. Her times of 15.23 (100-meter hurdles), 47.21 (300-meter hurdles), 12.54 (100-meter) and her mark of 18-2 (long jump) and her mark of 26.74 in the 200-meter ranks her second.

The 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter, 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays all have the best times in the state though personnel lineups might have changed with meet strategy.

McKenzie Klingman is ranked second in the discus with a 108'1" throw with Dallice White ranked eighth with a 91'1" effort. Liz Vazques ranked fifth in the 1,600-meter (5:48) and second in the 3,200-meter (12:53) with Harmony Reynolds ranked in both the 800-meter (fifth in 2:36) and in the 1,600-meter (seventh in 5:53). With freshman Rylie Raines ranked fifth in the 3,200-meter 13:31. Kamree Dye, a big component in the relays, ranked fourth in the 200-meter (27.20), with Lauren Wright ranked fifth in the pole vault (9'6"). Wright was injured at the district meet but had already qualified on standards prior to district.

The Lady Hawks have enough firepower to approach 100 points at the state meet, a total that would almost guarantee them another state title to go with the rest. But like with other sports, things don't always turn out like you might expect, but with all things considered, the girls from the Ridge are the presumed favorite.

The boys had perhaps their best district meet ever with a whopping final score. Scoring big at district doesn't always translate big scores at state but the potential is there.

Patrick Elliott is the state leader in the 400-meter (50.2) and is a very close second in the 100-meter (10.9) and 200-meter (22.4). The relay team he anchors (4x100-meter) has the best time in the state at 43.95 and the 4x400-meter relay also leads the state in time (3:37). Josiah Small ranks in three individual events with first ranking in the 800-meter (2:02), a second in the 400-meter (50.8) and a seventh ranking in the triple jump (41'1").

The Hawks have two vaulters tied for the fourth ranking (11'6") in the persons of Drake Wolfenden and Phoenix Edmisson, Tate Christensen has two rankings, both fourth places, in the shot put (46'6"), discus (143'4"). Levi Schutz is ranked fifth in the 1,600-meter (4:52) and seventh in the 3,200-meter (11:09) with Grandon Grant ranked fourth in the 3,200-meter (10:52) and Tian Grant ranked seventh in the 1,600-meter (4:55) with Troy Ferguson ranked seventh in the 1,600-meter (4:55).

If the boys can get their point totals up close to 80, they could win the title for the first time in school history and it could provide the companion piece for the state cross country title the Hawks won last fall.

The Blackhawk coaches have put a lot into this year's teams and history could have been made Tuesday. Too bad there is not a live feed from the Nashville stadium.

Magnolia High School will score at lot of points in the field events and could pick up significant scoring in the sprints. What Magnolia doesn't have is a chance of a point in the four distance races. That is where the difference Pea Ridge and Magnolia may shake out. Nashville, the host school, has some great sprinters, but their strength will be lacking in the field events. They do have a couple of distance runners who will make some noise, so being at home, they may have the advantage of better rest and could be a threat to take the title.

It has been a great season for the track teams and I would have loved to have been in Nashville Tuesday.

The meet Tuesday did not end the season as the Meet of Champions looms next. The champions of each event from all the classes (6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A) will meet along with the nest best times overall to fill out the heats. A lot of overall records have been produced at this meet which will feature the best of the best from around the state.

The MOC won't end the season as the week after, the annual Arkansas State High School Decathalon/Heptathalon will be contested. More on that event later.

Razorbacks still rocking in Fayetteville

The Razorback baseball team is still rocking through its schedule, taking every series is has played since the season began.

They have the No. 1 ranking again, just ahead of two other SEC teams, Vanderbilt and Mississippi. The Hogs won't meet the Commodores this regular season but will sure to meet up in the SEC tourney. They already bested Mississippi State on the road.

The Omahogs are 34-8 and atop the SEC West with a 34-8 overall mark and a 15-6 conference record.

The official NCAA Baseball Rankings

1. Arkansas^34-8

2. Vandwerbilt^32-9

3. Texas^35-11

4. Mississippi State^32-10

5. Louisville^25-12

6. Notre Dame^24-8

7. Tennessee^34-11

8. East Carolina^30-8

9. Texas Christian^33-10

10. Arizona^29-11

Meanwhile, the Lady Backs softball team is having an historic year, leading the tough SEC with a 18-4 conference mark and 39-7 overall.

The Latest NCAA Softball Poll

1. Oklahoma^37-1

2. UCLA^28-3

3. Florida^35-7

4. Alabama^36-7

5. Washington^35-9

6. Florida State^33-7

7. Arkansas^37-7

8. Arizona State^28-11

9. Oklahoma State^35-5

10. Oregon^30-10

It seems the Hogs aren't getting perhaps the national recognition they deserve, leading the SEC nearly all season long but still ranked behind Florida and Alabama. The SEC tournament may sort this out a bit better.

All in all, a banner year for diamond sports in northwest Arkansas.

