Obituaries

Kently Royle Ellis

Kently Royle Ellis 55, of Washburn, Mo., died April 29, 2021, in his home. He was born Jan. 14, 1966, in Bentonville, to Jimmy Royle Ellis and Connie Lee Keene Ellis.

He worked road construction, enjoyed farming, cattle and horses, unsweet tea, being outdoors, his grandchildren, old western movies, "Gunsmoke" and "Tombstone," farm shows and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors are his wife, Lora Ellis of Bentonville; his father, Jim Ellis of Bentonville; three sons, Lloyd Ellis and wife, Sarah, of Gentry, James Barnett and wife, Shaquanda, of Centerton, and William Barnett and wife, Brittany, of Kansas, Okla.; two daughters, Kelsey Burns and husband, Ryan, of Meridan, Idaho, and Kaylen Ellis and fiance, Josiah Starr, of Centerton; his grandmother, Delma June Ellis of Washburn, Mo.; a sister, Lana Patterson of Bentonville; and eight grandchildren.

There iss no visitation scheduled.

Funeral is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washburn First Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Dent Cemetery.

Billy Ray 'Bill' Foster

Billy Ray (Bill) Foster, 85, died on April 25, 2021, in his home. He was born July 10, 1935, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Glen Dolan Foster and Zoe (Carden) Foster.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1953 and went on to pursue several different career paths. He retired from Putnam City Schools in 1997 after 22 years. He then spent several years as an electrician, traveling and doing remodel and new construction on power plants. In 2005, he started driving a school bus, driving for both Southern Tech and Plainview Schools in southern Oklahoma. Most recently he started driving a shuttle for Winstar Casino, where he remained until his death.

He married Joyce Easley in 1956. He later marrried Judy (Keltner) Wilcox on Sept. 3, 1988. He and Judy loved to travel and went on trips whenever possible.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Zoe Foster; and two sons, Randy Dolan Foster and Kevin Ray Foster.

Survivors are his wife, Judy Foster of the home; son, Mark Stephen Foster and wife Sharon of Ardmore, Okla.; daughter, Michelle Stephenson and husband Don of Ardmore, Okla.; brother, Ronald Foster and wife Charlotte of Pea Ridge, Ark.; sisters, Ann Harris and husband Chuck of Pea Ridge, Ark., Sue Weaver of Tulsa, Okla., and Deanna Todd and husband Larry of Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Rebecca O'Loughlin of Providence Forge, Va.; Mark Foster Jr. of Ellsworth, Maine, Rachel Foster of Newport News, Va., Ashley Roma of Palm Bay, Fla., Ashley Welch of Oklahoma City, Okla., Stacey Welch of Shawnee, Okla., and Micaela Welch of Ardmore, Okla.; 13 great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Pace Cemetery in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

William Howard Nichols

William Howard Nichols, 63, of Pineville, Mo., died May 1, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Aug. 4, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo., to Leonard Leroy Nichols and Evelyn Pearl Vancleave Nichols.

He retired from Preformed Line Products in Rogers after 39 years and was the owner/operator of Nichols Mini-Storage in Simsberry, Mo. William was a jack of all trades, loved sitting by the campfire, county driving and sitting on the front porch with his wife Frances. He was of the Baptist faith and truly loved the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, David and Jerry Nichols.

Survivors are his wife Francis Nichols of the home; four children, Tim Nichols (Christi) of Louce Dale, Miss., Kristy West (Aaron) of Pea Ridge, Nicoma Trobaugh (Kim) of Seligman, and John Trobaugh of Rogers; siblings, Beverly Jones (Richard) of Blue Springs, Mo., Barbara Clark (Mike) of Pineville, Mo., Don Nichols (Crissy) of Alexander, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Because of covid-19, please respect William's wishes for a private graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in Simsberry Cemetery, with invited guests and family only.

In lieu of flowers, "Do something special with a loved one."

No visitation is scheduled.

Arrangments were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

