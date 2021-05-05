Sign in
It's a Disney kind of night

by Annette Beard | May 5, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Tre Wiggins, emcee, and choir director Mrs. Sara Beth Eubanks

The Pea Ridge High School Choir presented a Disney concert Thursday, April 29, in the new Performing Arts Center to the delight of family and friends.

Songs presented included "How Far I'll Go" by the full choir; "When Will My Life Begin" solo by Calico Taylor, "Mother Knows Best" solo by Gabi Stills, "Hakuna Matata" by the full choir, "Remember Me" duet by Aubrey Wilson and Katelyn Taylor, "Fallin' For Ya" by the Junior High Girls Choir, "Love is An Open Door" duet by Maren Christensen and Trey Bounds, "Spiderman" by the full choir, "Once Upon a Dream" by Harmony Reynolds and Tate Christensen, "At Last I've Seen the Light" by Vanessa Latham and Tate Christensen, "My Shot" by the PRJH & Chamber Choirs, "Who lives, who dies" by the Chamber Choir and "You're Welcome" by the full choir.

D.J. Bauhaus
Katelyn Taylor
Gabi Stills
Calico Taylor
Harmony Reynolds, Aubrey Wilson and Tate Christensen
Donovan Oxford, front, is joined singing by, back from left, Calico Taylor, D.J. Bahaus and Maren Christensen and, on risers, Grace Hendrix and Michael Menjivar.
