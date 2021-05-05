Floods hit area hard

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Benton County Road Department crews drove south on Arkansas Highway 94 Wednesday, April 28, to check road conditions during the recent flooding.

Pea Ridge Street Department employees cleared debris off the pavement on Arkansas Highway 94 southo of Sugar Creek so road equipment headed to Pea Ridge to work on Peck Road bridge could get through during the flooding Wednesday, April 28.

Nathan See, superintendent of the Pea Ridge City Street Department, checks the situation on Arkansas Highway 94 south of Sugar Creek as traffic was blocked and he was expecting equipment delivered for work on the Peck Road bridge.

