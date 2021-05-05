Floods damage bridge

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Josh Carney joins Nathan See and Aaron Clark investigating the damage to the Peck Road bridge across Little Sugar Creek Wednesday, April 29, on Big Sugar Golf Course on the southern edge of town. See said damage to the bridge is estimated to be about $230,000. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge Street Department employee Monte Keene operates the bulldozer during the clean up Wednesday, April 29, along Peck Road.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Josh Carney cut the limbs and tree that fell across Sugar Creek Road Wednesday, April 29, making removal of the tree from the street easier for Street Department personnel.

Annette Beard

[email protected]

Pea Ridge Street Department employee Monte Keene operates the bulldozer during the clean up Wednesday, April 29, along Peck Road.