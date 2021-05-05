Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 27

Joshua C. Bunting, 32, violation of a protection order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty

James L. Duncan, 66, terroristic threatening, nol prossed; harassing communications, guilty

Keith R. Jones, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jesse B. Jouett, 33, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty

Weston Drake Savage, 29, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to stop or yield at intersection, guilty