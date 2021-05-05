Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, April 27
Joshua C. Bunting, 32, violation of a protection order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty
James L. Duncan, 66, terroristic threatening, nol prossed; harassing communications, guilty
Keith R. Jones, 38, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jesse B. Jouett, 33, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; obstructing government operations, guilty
Weston Drake Savage, 29, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to stop or yield at intersection, guilty