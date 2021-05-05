Choir seniors applauded

Seniors of the Pea Ridge High School Senior Choir were honored Thursday, April 29, 2021, near the end of the Disney Concert presented in the new Performing Arts Center.

Mrs. Sara Beth Eubanks spoke about each senior and presented each with a flower. Seniors are Tate Christensen, Abigail Miller, Harmony Reynolds, Cole Simpson, Gabi Stills, Katelyn Taylor, Calico Taylor, Tre Wiggins and Aubrey Wilson.

Christensen is a second-year choir student. He has been a member of the All Region Honor Choir, an All State Choir qualifier and received superior ratings at a solo festival. He is a sixth-year band student and second-year jazz band student. Throughout his time in band, he has been selected to perform with the highest All Region Honor band six years in a row and has qualified for State Honor Band two years in a row. Christensen is also a part of track and field for four years and placed first in conference for shot up and second in conference for discus. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Chess Club and is certified in Word, PowerPoint and Excel on gifted and talented, served on the Student Council and is an Eagle Scout. He has volunteered with several Eagle Scout projects that better the Pea Ridge community. He will be graduating with high honors. After high school, he plan to go to a two-year mission trip an then attend college at BYU-Idaho to get his undergraduate degree in psychology and then attend medical school for neonatology. He will be competing in the state track meet in both discus and shot put.

Abigail Miller, a fourth-year theater student,has performed with local theaters in the musicals "Cats," "Annie" and "Xanidu." During her time as a Pea Ridge Theater student, she has had lead roles in multiple productions. She is a member of the D&D Club and Musical Theater ensemble. Additionally, she volunteers with the Rogers Animal Shelter and creates and sells her own artwork. She plans to spend her first two years after high school at NWACC and then transfer to KD Acting School to pursue a degree in theater education.

Harmony Reynolds, a sixth-year choir student, has been a member of the All Region Honor Choir and received superior ratings at solo festival. She is also the Pea Ridge Jazz band vocalist. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a PRHS ambassador. She is an All State cross country and track runner, having won multiple races and recently qualified to compete in the state championship. She has signed a letter of intent for cross country at UAFS and has been awarded a cross country and academic scholarship.

Cole Simpson, a third-year theater student, excels in the area of voice acting. During his time as a Pea Ridge theater student he has had lead roles in multiple productions. He is also a member of Stagecraft, National Honor Society, TV production and the Dungeons and Dragons Club. He plans to attend NWACC for two years and then transfer to film school.

Gabi Stills, a sixth-year choir student and seventh-year theater student, has been a member of the All Region Honor Choir, received superior ratings at solo festival and honorable mention in the National Public Radio podcast contest. During her time as a Pea Ridge theater student, Gabi has had lead roles in multiple productions. She has been accepted to and will attend the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith to study theater.

Katelyn Taylor, a seventh-year choir student and seventh-year theater student, has received superior ratings at solo festival. During her time as a theater student, she has had lead roles in multiple productions. She is a member of the Pea Ridge High Percussion Ensemble. She is an active participant in theater, choir and band while maintaining As and Bs and working a part time job. In addition, she is an esteemed writer and has published poetry. She plans to attend NWACC for her first two years of college and then attend the University of Arkansas to pursue her bachelor's degree in biological sciences. She also hopes to pursue her music career while obtaining her degree.

Calico Taylor, a sixth-year choir student, has been a member of the All Region Honor Choir, received superior ratings at solo festival and was selected this year to audition for All State Honor Choir. She is a member of the PRHS Color Guard, band stagecraft and mountain bike team. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She was awarded the Missouri Southern Premiere Merit scholarship and plans to attend Missouri Southern in the summer pursuing a career in dental hygiene.

Tre Wiggins, a first-year choir student and second-year theater student, has performed lead roles in multiple productions and served as a leader among his peers. He has multiple sports articles published by sports news sites. He also hosts a podcast network called The Ridge. He is a second-year DECA member and a National Honor Society officer. He has broadcasted Blackhawk sport for four years, serving as a commentator. He has received a $20,000 scholarship to attend Full Sail University to study sports broadcasting in the fall.

Aubrey Wilson, a fifth-year choir student, has been a member of the All Region Honor Choir and received superior ratings at solo festival. She is a member of the PRHS band, National Honors Society and Future Farmers of America. While participating in these activities, she has managed to keep her grades at As and Bs and made 34 on her ACT. She has been awarded the Founders Academic Achievement Scholarship from Eckard College, the Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholar and the Eckard College Academic achievement. She plans to attend Eckard College in St. Petersburg, Fla., to study marine science.

