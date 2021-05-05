Benton County Jail

Monday, April 26

11:41 a.m. Samuel Means, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, delivery of Sch. VI

11:58 a.m. Marty Lynn Johnson, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear

Tuesday, April 27

2:49 p.m. Jesse Jouett, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, tampering with public record-alters; first degree forgery

Thursday, April 29

5:15 p.m. Dylan Wilson, 26, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; revocation of probation; and possession of a controlled substance

Friday, April 30

6:25 p.m. Jericho Buchannan Lambert, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, fleeing; nine counts of aggravated assault; reckless driving; driving left of center; failure to signal; improper turn; careless and prohibited driving; fleeing; improper use of registration; speeding; failure to stop or yield and failure to obey traffic devices

Sunday, May 2

11:08 p.m. Michael Ruark, 28, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass and five counts breaking or entering