Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 22

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee sliced lemons with bare hands. Eggs being stored above ready to eat items.

Noncritical violations: None

CV's Family Foods Deli-Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Deli counter and walk-in cooler found with out of date food. Mixing bowl, food slicer, food processor, can opener all have food debris on the surface. Knives in the clean rack have food debris on them. Canned biscuits use by date 02/14/21, sliced cheese multipack use by date 4/02/21, found in deli walk-in cooler on 4/22/21. Chubbs of meat; ham, bologna, turkey found not out of date, but dated for seven days or more. Cleaner, sanitizer and Lysol products stored next to cooking oil. Drip trays in display cold hold units for deli meats and cheeses have contaminated water above food items.

Noncritical violations: Used wiping cloths left on prep surfaces. Base of mixer, prep table counter, door of walk-in units, handle of walk-in units and stainless steel doors have food debris.

Pea Ridge Cafe (Lil M's Cafe)

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee drinks in prep area left uncovered. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 21 -- Brain Freeze Sno & Whips Pea Ridge, 200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge;

April 22 -- Linda's Kids Home Daycare, 1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge;