Single trash service begins in city

City officials and employees from Republic Services have been working to prepare for the April 1 beginning of the contract between the city and Republic Services.

Republic services offers an app that can be used to pay the bill, request an additional can and more, according to a notice from the city.

Trash will be picked up on Thursdays and Fridays weekly. The city posted a map to the City of Pea Ridge - Government Facebook page and said there would be mailers going out to city residents.

Recycle bins are available, as well. Recycling will be picked up every other Friday, according to Republic beginning Friday, April 9. A calendar is available at City Hall.

The City Council approved the bid to advertise for one provider and then approved the solitary bid presented to the city. .

The trash pick up service will be billed on Pea Ridge city water bills and will be required for every residence and business in town.

Fagan, municipal manager for Republic, said there is a reduced price for low-volume customers and there is a valet service for people who can't get their trash to the curb. Customers will be responsible to contacting Republic to set up arrangements for those services, Fagan said. Recycling is offered and involves a separate dumpsters.

City officials worked with Republic officials to keep the rate comparable to the current rate. The cost will be $14.69 per month which includes tax. Low volume customers will be charged $11.22 per month, according to the bid presented.

The solid waste companies charge quarterly and officials are working to make the new program begin April 1, the beginning of a new quarter, according to the mayor.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Republic Services delivered dumpsters and trash bins to Pea Ridge last week in preparation for the single serve trash service to be provided in the city.