Seven public hearings on tap

Seven public hearings are scheduled for the beginning of the Tuesday, April 6, Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting, according to the agenda released by city officials.

Those public hearings are for:

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 23.17 acres, W. Pickens Road, Sand Creek Engineering;

• Lot Split/Rezone A-1 to R-1 .90 acres, 1451 It'll Do Road, Barry & Mechel Wall;

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 26.21 acres, 650 Greer St., Deloris Wilkerson;

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 30 acres, Greer Street & Lee Town Road, Kinley Miller;

• Rezone A-1 to R-3MF 20 acres, Lee Town Road, Kinley Miller;

• Conditional use 185-187 Townsend Way, alcohol sales, Shane Perry; and

• Master Street Plan & Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

There are no items listed on the agenda under old business.

All seven items presented in the public hearings are listed under new business.

A single item, a variance request for 570 Harrison St., is on the agenda for the Board of Adjustments by Kevin Hall requesting a 3-feet side setback for a pool.

City officials and Regional Planning Commission representatives have been meeting via Zoom for weeks reviewing and adjusting the city's master street plan and comprehensive land use plan which must be presented to the public for review before being presented to the City Council for approval.

Anderson Custom Homes requests a rezone for 21.27 acres on West Pickens Road be rezoned from agricultural to R-2 single family.

Barry and Mechel Wall request .90 acres on It'll Do Road be rezoned from agricultural to residential (R1).

A live Music Cafe is proposed for 185-187 Townsend Way and the owner, Shane Perry, is requesting a conditional use permit to serve alcoholic beverages (beer, wine and mixed drinks).

Three rezone requests are similar to those presented in February and concern property on the northeast corner of Greer Street and Lee Town Road.

A rezone request for 650 Greer St. is being presented by landowner Deloris Wilkerson to change the zone from agricultural to residential (R2), single family, on 26.21 acres. It was presented at the February meeting for rezoning to multi-family (R3) by realtor Tim Salmonsen and was withdrawn prior to the public hearing discussion.

Two rezone requests are being presented by landowner Kinley Miller for two pieces of property -- one on Greer Street and Lee Town Road and the other 20 acres on Lee Town Road. Rezone requests for the properties from A1 to R3 were presented during the February meeting by Salmonson. This request is for 30 acres on the west side of a 50-acre tract to be rezoned R2, single family residential, and for R3, multi-family residential for 20 acres on the east side of a 50-acre tract off Lee Town Road.

At the February meeting, after listening to objections from area residents, Salmonsen said he wished to drop off 30 acres of the property to be rezoned and just consider 20 acres, saying he wanted that portion as R3, which is multi-family, and providing a buffer zone "of at least 1,200 feet between new houses on Greer Street."

At that meeting, Salmonsen, in answer to a question from Planning Commission member Al Fowler, said the intent is to put in commercial later, but that the 20 acres to be rezoned with the first request goes from Lee Town Road to the back acreage of the property. There are seven Planning Commission members. Two were absent. Three voted in favor of the rezone, one abstained, and one voted against the rezone, resulting in the city attorney, Shane Perry, telling them three votes did not constitute a majority of the seven-member board. The rezone request failed.

Planning Commission meetings are held in City Hall and are open to the public.