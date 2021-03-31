Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 13

Thursday, April 1, 1971

Walter Shaffer of near Garfield suffered second and third degree burns over the lower portion of his body in a fire last Friday that heavily damaged his new home overlooking Beaver Lake.

In a Tuesday afternoon fire this week, the Bill Cash home west of Pea Ridge was heavily damaged by fire that is blamed on a flue in the kitchen.

Sunday, May 23, has been set as the date for the open house for the Nannie Roberts Memorial Library in the Pea Ridge Elementary School, according to Mrs. Mabel Hardy, chairman of the fund drive that established the memorial.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 13

Wednesday, April 1, 1981

A third change in the set of standards for a sewer disposal plant for Pea Ridge, required by the Sate Department of Pollution Control and Ecology is being prepared and, upon approval by the department, the first steps towards construction will begin.

Facilities providing for outdoor basketball and volleyball and a new bike rack will be constructed at the Pea Ridge Elementary School Saturday as the result of cooperation between Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. employees and the school's PTA.

Following the drafting of players for the various teams March 24, the Pea Ridge Little League announced that 190 youth will be participating on some 17 teams.

New officers to head the Wood-Hall Post 8109, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pea Ridge, will be nominated and elected at the post meeting Monday. Present officers are Wayne Ellington, commander; Chuck Hazelton, senior vice commander; Jack Beisner, junior vice commander; Russell Walker, quartermaster; Herb Wright, advocate; Claude Williams, chaplain; Bill Sisco, service officer; Ralph Kitterman, 3-year trustee; Verne Roth, 2-year trustee; Jim Wright, 1-year trustee; Jack Gaines, adjutant; and Floyd Walker, officer of the day.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 13

Thursday, March 28, 1991

Pea Ridge Police Chief Sam Holcomb said that he was told last week by an Arkansas Highway Department official that there are no funds available to improve the curve on Arkansas Highway 94 South at the edge of the city limits.

The Pea Ridge City Council will study the possibility of purchasing more land to place a water tower. The council voted to pose a counter offer of $50,000 on the 2.8 acres of land owned by Federal Saving Bank of Rogers.

Two metal buildings were destroyed last week at the J.C. Beaver farm on Lee Town Road when thunderstorms and high winds moved through the area.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 13

Wednesday, March 28, 2001

William Shea, distinguished novelist and professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, recently visited Pea Ridge National Military Park to review the first draft of a video presentation being prepared about the battle at Pea Ridge. Shea and his partner, Earl Hess, published a book about the famous Civil War battle called "Pea Ridge: Civil War Campaign in the West."

Randy Fine opened Pea Ridge Satellite in January on the corner of Slack and Weston streets.

Construction at the Big Sugar Golf Club, located on Sugar Creek Road just off Arkansas Highway 94 near Pea Ridge, has steadily continued despite the snow and rain of the past winter. According to club and board of directors member Ken Willis, plans are still on track for a September 2001 opening.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 13

Wednesday, March 30, 2011

Trying to meet the increased capacity demands as well as meet federal restrictions, Pea Ridge City Council members approved two resolutions and an ordinance concerning the Water/Wastewater Department at the regular meeting in March. Sewer rates will increase $1.50 for the first 1,000 gallons following the council's approval of the increase.

Combining his passion for the outdoors, hunting and making a living, Steven Fuller has begun a video series promoting land management and hunting techniques.

Almost exactly 150 years after the first shots of the Civil War were fired, another wave of volunteers is about to descend on America's storied battlegrounds -- only this array of dedicated men and women will be armed with gloves, pruners and shovels.

Blackhawk baseball head coach John E. King celebrated his 400th win last week with the Pea Ridge Blackhawks.