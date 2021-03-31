Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, March 2

10:59 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Weston Loop in reference to a "psychiatric call." As a result of the investigation, the suspect, Lonnie Mitchell Duncan, 56, Pea Ridge, was transported to the hospital by ambulance and a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with second degree battery; three second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; three first-degree terroristic threatening; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct/unreasonable or excessive behavior; and public intoxication.

Monday, March 8

11:58 a.m. A resident of Harrison Street reported threats/harassment. Police spoke to both parties and received a copy of a voice recording.

Saturday, March 13

11:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Rene Salinas, 37, Bentonville, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, drove left of center.

Sunday, March 21

6:51 p.m. Police were notified by an employee of Whistle Stop Cellars of a male stealing two liquor bottles. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Elijah Andazola, 18, Bella Vista, in connection with theft, obstruction governmental operations, possession of Sch. IV or V, public intoxication and felony warrants from Bentonville and Benton County. He was also issued a criminal trespass warning.