Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

by Annette Beard | March 31, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 13

1:42 p.m. Medical, abdominal pain, Pace Lane, Pea Ridge

Sunday, March 14

2:11 p.m. Unknown problem, Hallack Lane, Pea Ridge

9:25 p.m. Lift assist, East Ark. Hwy. 72, Garfield

Monday, March 15

4:30 a.m. Unknown problem / Medical emergency, Asboth Street, Pea Ridge

9:53 p.m. Structure fire, Bluewater Passage, Rogers

Tuesday, March 16

8:31 a.m. Falls, Davidson Lane, Pea Ridge

10:29 a.m. Medical, sick person, Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

3:28 p.m. Falls, Gaines Street, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, March 17

4:46 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, North Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

6:48 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, North Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 18

12:20 a.m. Falls, West Patton Street, Pea Ridge

10:31 a.m. Structure fire, Looney Road, Pea Ridge

2:51 p.m. Medical, sick person, Dylan Drive, Pea Ridge

3:57 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, Benton County

4:10 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, River Oaks Drive / East Ark. Hwy. 72, Bentonville

Friday, March 18

12:48 p.m. Structure fire, North Old Wire Road, Garfield

8:18 p.m. Fire alarm, Little Flock Drive, Little Flock

Saturday, March 20

4:02 a.m. Medical emergency, unknown problem, Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

Sunday, March 21

1:44 a.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

3:02 a.m. Residential/commercial fire alarm, N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge

8:05 a.m. Medical, hemorrhage/lacerations, Dove Road, Pea Ridge

6:18 p.m. Smoke investigation, Gates Lane, Pea Ridge

6:57 p.m. Medical, sick person, Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

Monday, March 22

3:36 a.m. Medical, diabetic problems, Ray Street, Pea Ridge

8:43 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, North Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

1:19 p.m. Vegetation fire threatening structure, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield

5:03 p.m. Medical, stroke, Taylor Lane, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, March 23

10:27 a.m. Hemorrhage/lacerations, Seabolt Street, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, March 24

11:37 a.m. Medical, sick person, Barnes Circle, Pea Ridge

12 p.m. Medical, hemorrhage/lacerations, Drew Lane, Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 25

2:45 p.m. Medical, animal bites, Henson Road, Bentonville

5:21 p.m. Fire emergency, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

6:02 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

Friday, March 26

8:54 a.m. Fire emergency, Blair Circle, Pea Ridge

9:19 a.m. Service call, It'll Do Road / East McNelly Road, Pea Ridge

12:26 p.m. Medical, back pain, Malachi Lane, Rogers

5:24 p.m. Medical, psychiatric/behavior problems, Carr Street, Pea Ridge

Saturday, March 27

12:56 a.m. Medical, falls, Guthrie Road, Pea Ridge

