​OPINION: Jr. Hawks off to great start; Razorbacks keep winning

The boys and girls track teams turned in fine performances to capture the Elkins Relays titles on March 16,

The girls were first in a field of 11 teams with 146 points. The distant second was Shiloh with 96, Gentry 75, St Joseph 65, Gravette 64, Decatur 46, Lincoln 23, Greenland 9, Northwest Classical 7, Haas Hall 6 and Elkins 2.

The boys were in a tighter battle with runner-up Shiloh, but the boys in black took the championship by a 114-101 count. Third was Decatur 98, Gravette 89, Elkins 71, Lincoln 68, St Joseph 53, Gentry 29, West Fork 19, Northwest Classical 9 and Haas Hall 6.

The girls won the meet with overwhelming depth with Zoeyanne Timmons the only individual champion. The seventh-grade up and comer won the long jump (13'6") and the 100 (14.07). She was also a second place finisher in the 200 (29.27) and third in the 100 hurdles (19.12).

Kylee Tidwell grabbed two second places in the 800 (3:01) and the high jump (4'8"). Emily Scott and Kortney Kogel tied for second in the pole vault (6'0") with Kogel also a seventh-place finisher in the high jump (4'0"). Rylee Raines took second in the 1,600 (6:11) and was also eighth in the long jump (11'8").

Brianna Walker was third in the 1,600 (6:25); Haven Perrin was third in the 200 (31.1) and was also fourth in the 100 (14.28); Brooke White was third in the discus (72.6') and fourth in the shot (27'0"); Hope Konkler was fourth in the high jump (4'4") and seventh in the 200 (31.6); Hallie Sexton was fourth in the 800 (3:04); Ava Clark was sixth in the 300 (1:02.3); Bailey Walker was seventh in the 1,600 (6:49), and Harley Torey was eighth in the shot (24'70").

The boys also won the championship with superior depth as the Hawks only won four individual events with Isaac Cruz winning half of them. He won the high jump (5'0"), as well as the 110 hurdles (18.78), also took fifth in the 300 hurdles (51.07). Trey Bounds took the pole vault (8'9"), and Troy Ferguson won the 1,600 (5:08.8) for the other champions. Ferguson also took second in the 800 (2:18.9).

Zackary Etzkorn was second in the 400 (59.97); Tian Grant was second in the 1,600 (5:10), also took fifth in the 800 (2:24.4); Ricky Rowlee was third in the pole vault (8'0"); Evan Escajeda was fifth in the vault (6'6"); Zeph Timmons was fifth in the 100 (12.91) and sixth in the 200 (26.87); Damian Trejo was fifth in the 200 (26.80), and sixth in the 100 (12.93); with Mason Wolfenden taking sixth in the 110 hurdles (21.35).

In relay action, the girls took second in the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, and third in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. The boys won the 4x800 relay, took third in the 4x400 relay and finished sixth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

With a lot of youth and enthusiasm with this year's crop of junior athletes, the Blackhawk program looks to keep rolling their success of the past few years forward.

It runs in the family

I had a successful career as a 400-meter runner in the 1960s-'70s and my son Wesley was under 50 seconds in that event in the 1990s and now my grandson, Josiah McGee, has taken to that distance.

At the Elkins meet, Josiah was the 400 champion in 57.47, the only Gravette runner to win a race. Wish my son could have found a house in Pea Ridge.

Razorbacks keep winning and winning

For the first time since the crew that won the 1994 NCAA national basketball championship was in a region final, the Razorbacks have finally made it all the way back to be playing for a trip to the NCAA Final Four.

Arkansas dispatched Colgate in the first round then won 2-point thrillers over Texas Tech then Oral Roberts to make it to the Elite Eight. The Hogs played the tournament's overall No. 1 seed in the Baylor Bears, and if they won, they will be in the Final Four for the first time since 1995.

The Hogs have been super successful ever since Eric Musselman came to the Fayetteville campus last year. An incredibly nice man, the coach has an eye for talent and the smarts to make critical game decisions when changes are called for. They may have won Monday and if they did, they will have as good a chance as anyone to claim the national crown next weekend in Indianapolis.

Now over to the baseball diamond. The Razorbacks started the year a house afire, mowing down their first 12 opponents, many of which were ranked in the top 10, leading to the No. 1 national ranking for Arkansas, a first. Then they won two of three from Louisiana Tech, losing the third game in a close battle. Two days later, they lost a close game to Oklahoma, then three days later get walloped by Alabama 16-1 in the SEC conference opener.

Some polls dropped the Hogs out of the No. 1 spot, some didn't. Arkansas went on to win the series over Alabama taking the second and third games, then they beat the socks off Memphis University in midweek games, then went to Mississippi State in Starkville for a hostile road trip hosted by the nation's No. 3 team Bulldogs.

The Hogs hadn't won a series at Starkville in decades with the betting odds lining up in State's favor. The Razorbacks' three- game losing streak became way back in their rear view mirror as they pounded the Bulldogs 8-2 and 11-5 in the first two games. They then swept the series with a hard fought 6-4 victory in the finale Sunday.

Arkansas' new athletic director finally ended the ban on playing other colleges in Arkansas as they played Central Arkansas Tuesday night at Fayetteville. They will play Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas-Little Rock, and Arkansas State this season to play every Division 1 school in the Natural State. It was about time.

Next Thursday, the Diamond Hogs will host the Auburn Tigers in a three-game set. The Tigers are 11-11 overall compared to the Hogs' 19-3 mark. More importantly, Auburn in 0-6 in conference play with Arkansas in second with a 5-1 mark. Mississippi leads the West Division with a 6-0 mark. Arkansas will travel to Oxford to play the Bears next week in a big showdown.

Currently, Florida is the fifth ranked team in the SEC and also the fifth ranked team in the United States. The top five teams in all the NCAA are all from the SEC. Vanderbilt is No. 1 (for now) with Arkansas No. 2, Mississippi State No. 3 ('til the next rankings are released), Mississippi is No. 4 with Florida No. 5. In addition, Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina are all ranked in the top 25, making the SEC the No. 1 best of the best baseball conferences in all of collegiate America.

Hooray for the legislature and the governor

Last week the legislature sent a bill to the governor who signed it, signaling the state's willingness to protect the rights of female athletes who fought hard to earn those rights in the 1970s and 1980s.

Federal Title IX legislation required all states to manage, fund and promote girls' sports with an even hand compared to boys. Prior to that, girls' sports were very often overloooked, underfunded or just ignored for a large part of the country. The school I attended offered football, basketball, track, wrestling, golf and tennis to the boys, and just tennis for the girls. The girls were encouraged to be cheerleaders or members of pep squads.

The new laws then led to an explosive growth in girls sports, leading to huge growth in collegiate sports for women, with professional careers in athletics now possible for both sexes.

Along the way these past few years have been "progressive thinkers" who wish to believe that there is no difference between boys and girls except how they are "culturized." This has led to boys who were not succeeding in boys sports, to decide they want to be girls and become athletic stars. Many stories have been circulating where these new boy-girls were cleaning up in girls track, depriving girls who would have been state champions.

When I was a senior in 1971, my time of 50.2 was second at the state meet in my classification. That same time was better than the women's world champion in 1971. Yeah -- there is a marked difference, hence the separate divisions ever since girls have been involved with athletics.

It seems that common sense has left the building in a lot of states in America, but several, like Arkansas, have passed laws that require individuals who were born boys to compete in that gender at least as far as athletics is concerned. In other activities, such as band or debate, where the gender of a person has no bearing on their success, then mixing the genders makes sense. Not athletics.

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]