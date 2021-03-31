NWA outdoor briefs

Hike explores Tunnel Vision

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike April 7 in Bella Vista on a section of the Tunnel Vision trail. This is a 6.2-mile out and back hike.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the Scotsdale golf course parking lot, 10 Scotsdale Lane, in Bella Vista.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Kings River cleanup set

The Kings River Watershed Partnership will hold a cleanup of the Kings River in Madison County on April 17. Volunteers should bring a boat and sack lunch. Meet at Rockhouse Access at 8 a.m.

For details visit kingsriverwatershed.org or call 870-654-4134.

Park schedules burns

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed burns at times during the next several weeks. Burns will take place as weather conditions permit.

To ensure public safety, parts of the park and trails may be closed during these burns. Some fields and woodlands will be burned, said Kevin Eads, park superintendent.

To find out if burns will be conducted on any given day, call the visitor center, 479-451-8122.

Series highlights wild food

Wild Table, a workshop and dinner series hosted by Apple Seeds Teaching Farm in Fayetteville, approaches food ethics, responsibility and the process of harvesting and curating food from the wild.

At the table, the series will merge the talents and expertise of the hunter, angler, butcher, forager, nutritionist and culinary artist as food is taken from its point of origin to the table.

The series starts April 11 with "Forage and Feast, Early Spring Foraging" from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $135 per person and is limited to 30 people. It continues with a venison sausage workshop and dinner April 25, $165; summer foraging June 27, $135; and cooking rainbow trout over a fire July 7, $135.

For details visit www.appleseedsnwa.org/events.

Team wins at Beaver Lake

Jeremy Cline and Nathan Harp weighed a tournament limit of five bass totaling 13.59 pounds to win the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament March 20 at Beaver Lake. It was the circuit's first tournament of the season.

Joe Dickey and Greg Johnson placed second with five bass at 12.82 pounds. Allan Shannon and Warren Edwards were third with five bass at 12.63 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Carney Easter, Doug King, 12.42; fifth, Jared Gobel, Larry Walker, 12.38; sixth, Kelly Greer, Jeff Epley, 11.9; seventh, Justin Glenn, James Scantlin, 11.83; eighth, Travis Fox, Preston Long, 11.72; ninth, Mike White, Preston Scarrow, 11.61; 10th, Jeremy Bowman, Trudi Bowman, 11.48.

Longs top Guys, Gals field

Jim and June Long won the Beaver Lake Guys and Galls bass tournament March 21. Their five bass weighed 13.55 pounds.

Justin and Ashley Pruitt placed second with five bass at 11.35 pounds. Jeremy and Amber Brewer were third with five bass at 10.85 pounds. John Brewer and Cindy Roughton had big bass at 4.25 pounds

Bowhunters host 3-D shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3-D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. The course features 30 targets and is open to all ages and skill levels. Shooters may start between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers with lower cost for youth shooters. For more information call Barbara Broyles, 417-439-7054.

Racers grind gravel

Registration for the Big Sugar NWA gravel bike race will be April 1-10 for the event set for Oct. 23.

Cyclists can choose the 100-mile or 50-mile race over gravel roads in the region. Entry fee is $140 for the 100 mile and $80 for the 50 mile. Register at bigsugargravel.com.

Bike race covers 1,000 miles

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will be Oct. 9, with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachitas.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, [email protected], 501-725-1377, or Brannon Pack, cycling coordinator at Experience Fayetteville, [email protected], 479-521-5776.