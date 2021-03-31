Main St. Real Estate opens doors

"I love the satisfaction of being able to help people accomplish their dreams," Jason Dixon, realtor, said.

"Buying a house is one of the biggest decisions people make. I've been interested in real estate since I was in my 20s. I love every aspect of it," he said.

Dixon, executive broker, and his wife, Dia, of Pea Ridge, recently opened the new office of Main Street Real Estate, at 372 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge.

Dixon, who worked for Walmart for seven years, became a realtor in 2015. In between Walmart and real estate, he was a representative for a vendor.

Dixon is licensed in Arkansas and Missouri and has numerous residential listings. "It only makes sense," he said about being licensed in Missouri, "we used to send clients across the state line to other agents. It's so remote. It's for a service."

"I take Sam Walton's principals on how to deal with a customer -- if you take care of your customer, the business will take care of itself," Dixon said.

"My slogan, and I mean this with all of my heart, is to provide trustworthy service," he said. "If you get people to trust you, they will use you. I just want people to know that they can trust me. "It's got my name on it. I want to take care of my clients. The rest will take care of itself."

Dixon said his business is "always open."

The company provides service for residential, commercial, farmland, acreage, new construction, lake property, hunting land and more, Dixon said.

On the team, in addition to Jason and Dia Dixon, are realtors Rob Hesington, Matt Jack, Leon Laughlin and Shelley Clark.

The website for the company is 111.MainStTream.com. Email is [email protected] The telephone number is 479-488-2015.