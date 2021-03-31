Court Report

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 23

Cipriano Andrian Alaniz, 36, unlawful distribution of sexual images, guilty

Amber Asbury, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Curtis Bailey Bowerman, 63, domestic battery, nol prossed; interference with emergency communication, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

David Antonio Brito, 30, no child safety restraint, guilty

Meredith T. Cordoza, 29, domestic battery, guilty; assault on family or household member, nol prossed

Brandon D. Eslin, 30, violation of protection order, guilty; violation of protection order, guilty; harassing communications, nol prossed; violation of protection order, guilty

Faith Michelle Eversole, 45, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Zachary Glover, 30, leaving the scene of an accident, guilty; endangering welfare of a minor, nol prossed; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Donny L. Griffin, 36, reckless driving, transferred; driving while intoxicated, transferred; failure to appear, transferred

Sammual Paul Holly, 30, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Jodie Marie Ingalls, 46, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Mason James McAllister, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Victor H. Salinas-Martinez, 24, no or expired drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty

Caitlin Paige Vasquez, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, nol prossed

Bruce John Ward, 56, theft of property, guilty