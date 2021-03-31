Court Report

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, March 23
Cipriano Andrian Alaniz, 36, unlawful distribution of sexual images, guilty
Amber Asbury, 25, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Curtis Bailey Bowerman, 63, domestic battery, nol prossed; interference with emergency communication, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
David Antonio Brito, 30, no child safety restraint, guilty
Meredith T. Cordoza, 29, domestic battery, guilty; assault on family or household member, nol prossed
Brandon D. Eslin, 30, violation of protection order, guilty; violation of protection order, guilty; harassing communications, nol prossed; violation of protection order, guilty
Faith Michelle Eversole, 45, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Zachary Glover, 30, leaving the scene of an accident, guilty; endangering welfare of a minor, nol prossed; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Donny L. Griffin, 36, reckless driving, transferred; driving while intoxicated, transferred; failure to appear, transferred
Sammual Paul Holly, 30, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Jodie Marie Ingalls, 46, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Mason James McAllister, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Victor H. Salinas-Martinez, 24, no or expired drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty
Caitlin Paige Vasquez, 26, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, nol prossed
Bruce John Ward, 56, theft of property, guilty