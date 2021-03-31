No headline

Wanda Clawson Bennett

Wanda Clawson Bennett, 98, of Brightwater, Ark., died March 22, 2021. She was born Aug. 28, 1922, to James Clint and Lillian Clawson in Brightwater, Ark.

Her childhood was spent in Brightwater playing around the family general store. After graduating from the Springfield Secretary School, she went to the Pine Bluff Arsenal during Wordl War II where she worked and met Paul Elton Bennett from Mountainair, N.M. They were married in 1942 and raised two children -- Barbara Ann and Carl Gene Bennett -- in Brightwater, Ark. They also raised Charles Fred Bennett, Paul's brother.

Over the years, Wanda and Paul were very active in the Brightwater Methodist Church where they served as youth leaders for many years. Wanda was very active in the United Methodist Women where she served on all committees including the annual church bazaar.

She was on the farm raising chickens and cattle while Paul was the Northwest Arkansas Highway director. Saturdays were spent by the entire family working on the farm and Sunday was observed as the Day of the Lord.

Family and Brightwater community friends were the most important part of Wanda's life. She loved them all and showed her love by sharing all she had and helping others. She was a 50-year member of the Brightwater Extension Homemakers and served with the Brightwater 4-H Club while her children were active there.

She was widowed in 1987 but continued to be active in the community and on the farm. She loved to travel and enjoyed going to Alaska, Hawaii and all of the 50 states. When she got her passport, she even went through Canada. She loved her family, the farm and the church in the valley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her daughter Barbara Bennett Spickes King and husband Leldon King; grandchildren, Jason Clint Spickes and Kimberly, their children Austin and Emily and Justin Dean Spickes and Kim, their children Melody and Tyler; step-grandchildren, Donald, Barbara Ann and Alan Spickes, their eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren plus Kim and Dale King and their four grandchildren; and son, Carl Gene Bennett and wife Sally Bennett; grandchildren Charles Paul Bennett and Jesse Bennett, children Baily Bennett, James Bennett and wife Beth Bennett, children Jami, Destiny, Cameron, Sophia, and Ryder.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Service was at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, in Brightwater United Methodist Church.

Burial was in Tucks Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Brightwater United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2320, Rogers, AR 72757.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Betty Louella Lushenko

Betty Louella Lushenko, 87, of Washburn, Mo., died March 23, 2021, in her home. She was born March 26, 1933, in Garfield, Ark., to James Oliver Roller and Sarah A. Ford Roller.

She moved to the area in 1967 to make her home and had lived in Washburn for the last 14 years. She loved dogs and animals, enjoyed quilting, knitting, embroidery, fishing, playing games and jig saw puzzles with her family, and Christian music. She accepted Christ as her savior at a young age while going to church with her grandmother, Sue Ford.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Mary Lushenko; two grandchildren, Daniel Lushenko and Shawn Lushenko; and a brother James Roller.

Survivors are a daughter, Debbie Hall and husband Windle of Washburn, Mo.; a sister, Lavena Ceccato of Sacremento, Calif.; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous family members and friends who she loved very much.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 26, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in Ruddick Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

William Richard 'Lighthouse' Sasser

William Richard "Lighthouse" Sasser, 39, of Centerton, died Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born April 2, 1981, in Springdale to Richard and Rosa Sasser.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife of 15 years, Amy Goodman Sasser; his children, McKinley Sasser and Elijah Sasser; a sister, Tammy Fugate; and several nieces and nephews who loved Uncle Richie and many he dearly loved.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran of Bentonville and a 32nd degree Master Mason.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday March 31, in Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 1, in Westfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital or Pea Ridge Masonic Lodge.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Betty Jo Scott

Betty Jo Scott, 82, of Bentonville died Friday, March 26, 2021, in Mercy Medical Center in Rogers. She was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Huntsville, Ark., to Edd and Elsie Hamilton Howerton.

She worked as a florist for many years working for several local flower shops. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale where she participated in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher. In her retired life, she enjoyed traveling and taking ladies' road trips. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Scott; one sister, Roberta Milby; and brothers, Coy Howerton, Loy Howerton, Grayson Howerton and Paul Howerton.

Survivors include two sons, Ricky Scott of Bentonville and Ray Scott and Kimberly of Bentonville; four grandchildren, Parker Scott, Taylor Rhoden and husband Mike, Jordan Scott and Delaney Scott; five great-grandchildren, Camden Scott, Ellesie Rhoden, Theodore Scott, Emmett Rhoden and Dillon Scott; and one brother, Dale Howerton of Pea Ridge.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale with pastor Ben Seewald officiating.

Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com.

Clara Adeline 'Chiti' Weaver

Clara Adeline "Chiti" Weaver, 83, of Rogers, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 29, 1937, in Beatrice, Neb., to Glenn C. Moore and Fernmerle Morris Moore.

She was an accomplished artist with paints, loved to sing, her four cats, crossword puzzles, flowers, reading her Bible and loved the Lord. She worked for Daisy Manufacturing in Rogers for 12 years and was a homemaker.

She was a Pentecostal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Joseph Weaver; three brothers, Todd, Terrance, and Riley; and one sister, Merrily.

Survivors are her husband of 67 years, Billy Lee Weaver of the home; a daughter Kathleen Wilkerson of Rogers; two sons, Billy Weaver Jr. and wife Susan of Rogers and Timothy Weaver and wife Lori of Eureka Springs; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 29, in Sisco Funeral Home.

Service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.