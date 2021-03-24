Whitakers celebrate golden anniversary

On the evening of Friday, March 26, 1971, Rick Whitaker stood at the alter of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Rogers, Ark. Walking down the aisle was Linda Sanders. With family and friends gathered, the two said "I do."

Rick is the son of Ben and Ellen Whitaker of Rogers. Linda is the daughter of Herman and Betty Sanders, of Pea Ridge. The two had met just a few months prior to getting married.

Now these two are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The couple has lived in Pea Ridge since that day. Rick was a volunteer firefighter for the city for many years. Linda was involved with the school for both children then became the city librarian. They have gained many friends and acquaintances through these years.

They are proud parents of Joshua and his wife Katrina of Pea Ridge and Amy and her husband Preston of Springdale (even though her mother doesn't like it). They have three beautiful grand children, Ezekiel, Ada and Claire.

Please help us to say "Happy Anniversary" to this amazing couple. We are sad that we can't gather as a group at this point. Cards may be sent to the couple at 2536 Paterson Rd., Pea Ridge AR 72751.