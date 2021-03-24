Two youths arrested after pursuit

Pea Ridge Police were led on a pursuit about 2:10 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, which resulted in the arrest of two juveniles.

Officers were stationary near the Pea Ridge Police Department when they observed a male wearing dark clothing running westbound away from the White Oak Station and get into a passenger car, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer. The passenger car then drove onto Slack Street and began driving on the roadway with no headlights. Simultaneously, the officers noticed an employee running out of the store and motioning for help as he was pointing at the person/vehicle driving away from the store.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle for the traffic violation and suspicious activity. The vehicle would not stop at the officers' emergency lights and continue to flee and commit various traffic-related offenses. Officers continued to pursue the passenger car. The pursuit continued west towards Bentonville on Arkansas Highway 72.

Pea Ridge Police Officers requested the Little Flock Police Department's assistance in the deployment of spike strips to disable the fleeing vehicle. Little Flock Police were able to respond and successfully deploy the spike strips. As a result, the spike strips flattened the fleeing vehicle's tires, subsequently ending the vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle was occupied by two people, both of whom were taken into custody. Officers determined the two occupants were juveniles. Officers also learned that one of the occupants was involved in shoplifting (which occurred behind the cash register) in White Oak Station. Officers also learned that one occupant threatened the other occupant that harm would come to them if he or she surrendered to the police during the pursuit.

Both juveniles were transported to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center and and cited in connetion with shoplifting; tampering with evidence; terroristic threatening; fleeing; and various traffic-related offenses, according to Lisenbee.

Pea Ridge Police said no one was hurt during this encounter and thanked the Little Flock Police Department for its assistance.