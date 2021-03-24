Two jailers arrested laste week

BENTONVILLE -- Two jailers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office were arrested last week.

Christopher Pifer-Foster of Pea Ridge was arrested in connection with domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor. He's accused of battery on his 4-year-old son, according to a probable cause affidavit. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against Pifer-Foster.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, confirmed Pifer-Foster was arrested. She said he had resigned from the Sheriff's Office.

The boy's mother reported finding bruises on her son and reported it to Pea Ridge police, according to the affidavit.

The boy was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center and reported his father had spanked him with a wooden paddle, which was broken while he was being spanked, according to the affidavit.

Pifer-Foster admitted spanking his son with his hand, but said he did not feel the spanking was inappropriate or could have injured his son, according to the affidavit. He said he was angry after finding his son eating donuts alone outside the house, according to the affidavit.

Pifer-Foster said he had a paddle hanging on his wall, but denied hitting his son with the board, according to the affidavit. He said the paddle was broken when he threw it against a wall, according to the affidavit.

Cody Swindle, another jailer, was arrested by Arkansas State Police on March 15 in connection with driving while intoxicated second offense, reckless driving, careless and prohibited driving and inadequate insurance during an accident.

Jenkins said Swindle was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.

Pifer-Foster and Swindle are not certified law enforcement officers, Jenkins said.