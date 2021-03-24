Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Three finalists chosen for coaching job

by Henry Apple | Today at 9:14 a.m.

Three finalists have been chosen for the head football coaching vacancy and will receive a second interview for the position, according to school athletic director Tony Travis.

Current Blackhawks assistant coach Brey Cook, a former offensive lineman at Arkansas, is among the three chosen after the first round of interviews. The other two are Greenwood offensive coordinator Zach Watson and former Russellville head coach Jeff Weaver.

Travis said all three finalists will receive their second interviews following spring break, and the new coach should be chosen during the April School Board meeting.

The person chosen for the job will replace Jeff Williams, who resigned to become the new athletic director at Siloam Springs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

PHOTO GALLERY: Lake algae, open books, painting Feltner
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Fort Smith police seek kidnapping suspect
by Brianna Kwasnik
Storms expected to bring severe weather to state through Thursday
by Brianna Kwasnik
Police: Mountain Home man accused of stealing, driving backhoe
by Brianna Kwasnik
US outlook improving as vaccinations rise and deaths fall
by JULIE WATSON and CARLA K. JOHNSON Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT