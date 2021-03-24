Streets adopted

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Tyler Thompson, center, with Ride4Recovery adopted Carr and Weston streets in town to keep clean, according to Nathan See, Street Department superintendent. See, Thompson and Merrill White, City Council member, show the sign that will be erected signifying that intention. See said any individual or organization that wants to adopt a street may contact him at City Hall. "We'll be picking up trash on two streets here in Pea Ridge," Thompson said. "This is an open opportunity to anyone," See says. "We want to beautify our community."