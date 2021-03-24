Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Scates signs with JBU

by Annette Beard | March 24, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk Olivia Scates signed a letter of intent to run track for John Brown University after graduation from Pea Ridge High School. Her parents, Jason and Jenna Scates, joined her for the signing ceremony. Track coach Heather Wade said: "Olivia has been a part of our track program for five years. We recruited her out of Girls on the Run her seventh-grade year. She's been a great asset to our program. She's a hard worker... she's a coach's dream... through the years she's worked extremely hard to become one of the top three runners of our program... she's a great teammate, great role model and a great example."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Police investigate after Paragould student struck by bus
by Brianna Kwasnik
Iowa governor signs gun bill easing background checks, permits
by The Associated Press
FRIDAY, APRIL 2: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Bõlaide, Eprōḷ 2: Ļalem men raurōk im jej aikuij jelã kōn nañinmej in covid-19 ilo Arkansas in
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
VIERNES, 2 de ABRIL: Cinco hechos importantes sobre la covid-19 en Arkansas
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT