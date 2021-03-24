Scates signs with JBU

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk Olivia Scates signed a letter of intent to run track for John Brown University after graduation from Pea Ridge High School. Her parents, Jason and Jenna Scates, joined her for the signing ceremony. Track coach Heather Wade said: "Olivia has been a part of our track program for five years. We recruited her out of Girls on the Run her seventh-grade year. She's been a great asset to our program. She's a hard worker... she's a coach's dream... through the years she's worked extremely hard to become one of the top three runners of our program... she's a great teammate, great role model and a great example."