Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 12

Thursday, March 25, 1971

The unfolding of a four-months long investigation into the possibility of obtaining additional funds for the Pea Ridge Schools was revealed at Monday night's monthly meeting of the Pea Ridge School Board. The matter was announced to superintendent Andrew Widener by board members Keith Escue and Jack Lasater, with the matter coming as a surprise to the superintendent, who had learned of the matter only a few days ago.

Newly elected School Board member Royle Carnes joined the other four members, Jack Lasater, Keith Escue, Floyd Walker and Jewel Pendergraft, and superintendent Andrew Widener at the March meeting Monday night. Following the discussion on the possibility of buying used buses for the school from a firm that reconditions them, it was agreed to have Carnes contact one of these firms and report at the next meeting.

Keith Escue Monday night was elected president of the Pea Ridge School Board. Elected as vice president was Jewel Pendergraft and Jack Lasater was elected secretary. Escue, a Pea Ridge dairy farmer, and his wife, Martha, have a son, Doug, in the elementary school.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 12

Wednesday, March 25, 1981

New members began their duties on the Pea Ridge District 109 School Board Monday night and the board reelected L.C. Barnett as president.

Over the past two weeks period, NEBCO has reported that over 600 acres off Posy Mountain burned between March 9 and 13. An abandoned house on Ventris Road burned to the ground.

Pea Ridge High School athletes who received awards during the recent athletic banquet included Roger Davis, Mark Allen Howell, David Alonzo Dye, Fred Sutton, Steve Clark and Danny Stroud in basketball; Doyle McBurnett, Harvey Ricketts, Greg Fuller, David Dye, Joe Cramer and Paul Simpkins, football; and Natalie Hardin, Samantha Hurd, Kori Paulsen, Mary Mariano, Anna Krueter, Bonnie Sutton, Shelly McMath, Judi Floyd and Denise Whitaker, girls athletics.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 12

Thursday, March 21, 1991

Pea Ridge alderman Norm Abrams is encouraging residents of two subdivisions adjacent to the city limits to become residents of Pea Ridge. The subdivisions are Oak Ridge west addition and the remainder of revised Weston. Oak Ridge West is west of Hallack Lane and south of Arkansas Highway 72. Revised Weston consists of six lots on the west side of Ellis Lane and north of Ark. Hwy. 72.

The migrant program in the Pea Ridge School District works, according to tutor Susie Sheffield and clerk Bobbi Branham. There are approximately 30 migrant students this year in the Pea Ridge School District.

The Bank of Pea Ridge has completed a $30,000 project that will allow customers to do most of their banking any time of the day or night, seven days a week. The bank installed its first automatic teller machine.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 12

Wednesday, March 21, 2001

A Pea Ridge school teacher suffered a life-threatening injury after apparently fainting and falling Saturday, March 10, during the birth of his second child. Former New Mexico high school basketball coach of the year and current Pea Ridge Middle School eighth-grade science teacher Tim Pate remains hospitalized.

The Buss Stop in Garfield will soon sport an ATM kiosk in its parking lot from First Western Bank of Rogers.

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent John Scott announced that the park will began an archeological survey this week. The 10-day project is designed to conduct a park-wide archeological inventory to identify and record the historic archeological sites with a focus on those dating to the Civil War.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 12

Wednesday, March 23, 2011

Cub Scouts, their siblings and several Boy Scouts scoured the county roadsides around Pea Ridge picking up littler under the watchful eyes of their leaders and parents. The wee Scouts, in bright yellow shirts and orange vests, bagged the litter to be picked up later by county employees.

Virginia A. Leach Kelly Wylie was feted with a luncheon party Monday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Two of her five children -- daughter Linda Fagundes of Broken Arrow, Okla., and son, Jack Kelly, Pea Ridge -- were in attendance.

Saying he did not approve of sewer rate increases, councilman Bob Cottingham cast the dissenting vote for the rate increase which city officials say is necessary to meet the demands of the Wastewater Department.