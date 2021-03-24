Sign in
Recipes

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Four-square Ranch Bran Muffins

Recipe from the kitchen of Annette Beard

Recipes to Remember

3 c. sugar

5 c. flour

1 tsp. salt

5 tsp. soda

4 c. All Bran

2 c. Bran Buds

2 c. boiling water

1 c. liquid shortening

4 eggs

1 qt. buttermilk

1 Tbsp. vanilla

1 c. nuts, optional

1 c. raisins, optional, soaked in boiling water and drained

Pour boiling water over bran, stir well and set aside to cool.

Mix all other ingredients together. Add soaked, cooled bran.

Will keep in refrigerator six to eight weeks.

Bake 20 minutes at 400 degrees in greased muffin tins.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

