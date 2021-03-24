Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, March 29
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or mini corn dogs
Tuesday, March 30
Breakfast: Cereal bar/cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic toast, applesauce cup/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket
Wednesday, March 31
Breakfast: Apple Frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, whole-grain roll, craisins/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken nuggets
Thursday, April 1
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, pineapple tidbits/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito
Friday, April 2
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75