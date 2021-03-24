Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools menus

by Kathy Lauver | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 29

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or mini corn dogs

Tuesday, March 30

Breakfast: Cereal bar/cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic toast, applesauce cup/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket

Wednesday, March 31

Breakfast: Apple Frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, whole-grain roll, craisins/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken nuggets

Thursday, April 1

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, pineapple tidbits/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito

Friday, April 2

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

