Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Feb. 22

4:50 p.m. An employee of Westside Baptist Church reported theft involving someone cutting the catalytic converter off the church van.

Saturday, March 6

2:43 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Lidia Mendez, 20, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and imprudent driving.

Wednesday, March 10

8:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Johnny Reed, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, March 12

3:53 p.m As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kristen M. James, 38, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, March 18

4:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jose Rigoberto Martinez Galdamez, 27, Pea Ridge, Martinez in connection with speeding, no proof of insurance, no driver's license and failure to register.

Friday, March 19

11:39 a.m. A resident of Lee Town Drive reported theft involving jewelry missing from his home after a cleaning crew had been inside the home. The loss is valued at $4,400.

10:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kelsie B. Merritt, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with warrants from Bentonville and Rogers and driving on a suspended driver's license.