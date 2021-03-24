Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by Annette Beard | March 24, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 22

4:50 p.m. An employee of Westside Baptist Church reported theft involving someone cutting the catalytic converter off the church van.

Saturday, March 6

2:43 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Lidia Mendez, 20, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and imprudent driving.

Wednesday, March 10

8:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Johnny Reed, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, March 12

3:53 p.m As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kristen M. James, 38, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, March 18

4:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jose Rigoberto Martinez Galdamez, 27, Pea Ridge, Martinez in connection with speeding, no proof of insurance, no driver's license and failure to register.

Friday, March 19

11:39 a.m. A resident of Lee Town Drive reported theft involving jewelry missing from his home after a cleaning crew had been inside the home. The loss is valued at $4,400.

10:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Kelsie B. Merritt, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with warrants from Bentonville and Rogers and driving on a suspended driver's license.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Police investigate after Paragould student struck by bus
by Brianna Kwasnik
Iowa governor signs gun bill easing background checks, permits
by The Associated Press
FRIDAY, APRIL 2: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Bõlaide, Eprōḷ 2: Ļalem men raurōk im jej aikuij jelã kōn nañinmej in covid-19 ilo Arkansas in
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
VIERNES, 2 de ABRIL: Cinco hechos importantes sobre la covid-19 en Arkansas
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT