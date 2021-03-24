Lien attached to Copp property

No one spoke in the public hearing prior to the City Council meeting Tuesday, March 16, concerning the lien placed by the city on property at 900 N. Davis St.

City officials said the city had spent $6,834.92 in equipment and man power to clean the property that was deemed a public health nuisance.

"We started this in May of 2020," Nathan See, superintendent of the Street Department, said, "and finalized it Dec. 22, 2020. This has been a nuisance for quite some time. There was nobody taking care of the property."

See explained that the property died and the heirs have not done anything on the site. He said it is to be sold on the state land commissioner's web site, because of back taxes, but all auctions on that site have been halted because of covid-19 related issues.

Council member Steve Guthrie asked whether the city would have to clean the property again and was told if it did, it would only be for mowing.

"This was different, this involved refuse, out buildings that needed to be razed," city attorney Shane Perry told the City Council. "There appeared to be a carport that had fallen in; there was an outbuilding behind the house. Everything was packed with personal items and Nathan (See) had to haul all that off. The next time would just be mowing."

"It was bad, bad," Tony Townsend, city building official, said.

"We boarded up all the entrances," See said, explaining that he had sought counsel from the city attorney because of the hazardous nature of the building. He said children walk past that house regularly and the roof is falling in.

Perry said the house could be salvaged but it would require a lot of work.

Townsend said the house was a "non-conforming single family dwelling" that the former owner had converted to a duplex.

"It's going to sell because of where it is," See said. "We'll probably see a new structure there."

Council member Merrill White asked whether city officials had attempted to contact the heirs.

"I've sent so many certified letters -- to the state land commissioner, heirs, real estate," Perry said, explaining that "ownership of house is in limbo."

"We've given notice to everyone we can and done everything we can possibly do," Perry said.

Council members approved the lien.