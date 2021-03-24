Photographs by Samantha Huffman

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) takes her turn at bat recently.

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) is one of the team's pitchers.

Lady Blackhawk senior Sierra Huffman (No. 4) runs for a ball recently.

Lady Blackhawk senior Alevia Reyna (No. 7) stands ready in the infield during a recent game.

Lady Blackhawk junior Dallice White, No. 8, bats.

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk softball team has a full schedule after Spring Break.

The Lady Blackhawk catcher was ready for the ball!

This Lady Blackhawk softball player kicked up some dust on a run to the next base.

Watching closely, this Lady Blackhawk prepared to run for the next base.

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) and team mates head to their spots during a recent game.

No. 3^Aidan Dayberry^P/UT

No. 4^Sierra Huffman^OF