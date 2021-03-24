Sign in
Lady Blackhawk Softball

March 24, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Lady Blackhawk Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) takes her turn at bat.

Photographs by Samantha Huffman

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) takes her turn at bat recently.

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) is one of the team's pitchers.

Lady Blackhawk senior Sierra Huffman (No. 4) runs for a ball recently.

Photograph by Samantha Huffman

Lady Blackhawk senior Alevia Reyna (No. 7) stands ready in the infield during a recent game.

Photograph by Samantha Huffman

Lady Blackhawk junior Dallice White, No. 8, bats.

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk softball team has a full schedule after Spring Break.

The Lady Blackhawk catcher was ready for the ball!

This Lady Blackhawk softball player kicked up some dust on a run to the next base.

Watching closely, this Lady Blackhawk prepared to run for the next base.

Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 3) and team mates head to their spots during a recent game.

No. 3^Aidan Dayberry^P/UT
No. 4^Sierra Huffman^OF
No. 8^Dallice White^UT
ADVERTISEMENT