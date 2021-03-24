Lady Blackhawk softball roundup

Monday, March 8
Pea Ridge 8/Clarksville 3
Alevia Reyna^3 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI
Nalea Holliday^3 hits, 2 Runs
Callie Cooper^2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler^3 hits 1 run, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler pitched complete game allowing three runs on six hits striking out two.
Tuesday, March 9
Pea Ridge / Fayetteville
Pea Ridge 1 @ Fayetteville 3
Alevia Reyna^1 hit
Nalea Holliday^1 run
Callie Cooper^2 hits
Dallice White^1 hit, 1 RBI
Emily Beck^1 hit
Rebekah Konkler^1 hit
Rebekah Konkler pitched complete game allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout.
Monday, March 15
Pea Ridge 11 @ Siloam Springs 0
Blakelee Winn^3 hits, 2 runs scored
Alevia Reyna^2 hits, 3 runs scored
Nalea Holliday^2 hits 2 runs scored
Emilly Beck^2 hits, 2 runs scored
Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing 0 runs on three hits, striking out eight.