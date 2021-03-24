Lady Blackhawk softball roundup

Monday, March 8

Pea Ridge 8/Clarksville 3

Alevia Reyna^3 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI

Nalea Holliday^3 hits, 2 Runs

Callie Cooper^2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler^3 hits 1 run, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler pitched complete game allowing three runs on six hits striking out two.

Tuesday, March 9

Pea Ridge / Fayetteville

Pea Ridge 1 @ Fayetteville 3

Alevia Reyna^1 hit

Nalea Holliday^1 run

Callie Cooper^2 hits

Dallice White^1 hit, 1 RBI

Emily Beck^1 hit

Rebekah Konkler^1 hit

Rebekah Konkler pitched complete game allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout.

Monday, March 15

Pea Ridge 11 @ Siloam Springs 0

Blakelee Winn^3 hits, 2 runs scored

Alevia Reyna^2 hits, 3 runs scored

Nalea Holliday^2 hits 2 runs scored

Emilly Beck^2 hits, 2 runs scored

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing 0 runs on three hits, striking out eight.