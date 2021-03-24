Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 8

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Meatballs in sauce at 131 degrees and shall be kept at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Light is out in walk-in freezer.

March 12

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of limes being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Using Styrofoam cup as a scoop in black bean container in kitchen prep cooler. Floor in water heater closet has debris.

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Septic system is backing up. Establishment will close if unable to correct today.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 8 -- Connie's Day Care, 2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

March 12 -- Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge