Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
March 8
Subway
281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Meatballs in sauce at 131 degrees and shall be kept at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.
Noncritical violations: Light is out in walk-in freezer.
March 12
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Box of limes being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Using Styrofoam cup as a scoop in black bean container in kitchen prep cooler. Floor in water heater closet has debris.
Lil Hawks Children's Academy
912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Septic system is backing up. Establishment will close if unable to correct today.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
March 8 -- Connie's Day Care, 2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge
March 12 -- Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge