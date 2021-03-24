Garfield woman in Siloam crash

SILOAM SPRINGS -- One of the three people involved in the vehicle crash at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Feb. 28 has died. A Garfield resident, Desa Watkins, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Natalia Wiggins, 25, died March 2, according to Capt. Derek Spicer, of the Police Department. She was a resident of Bella Vista, according to the preliminary fatal accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred when a 1999 Honda Accord driven by Tyler Matthews, 32, was traveling west on West Cheri Whitlock Parkway and left the road, crossed the lawn and struck the east side of the intermediate school gym, Spicer said. He estimated the vehicle was speeding at 70 to 80 mph.

Matthews is also a resident of Bella Vista, the preliminary report states.

Wiggins was riding in the front seat of the car. Watkins, 18, also a passenger of the vehicle, was from Garfield, the report states.

Two patients were transported from the scene of the accident by ambulance and one was transported by air ambulance, Fire Chief Jeremey Criner said. Fire department personnel had to extract the driver from the car, but he was not the person transported by air ambulance, said Battalion Chief Adam Rusk.