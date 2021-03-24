Benton County Jail

Monday, March 15

12:08 p.m. Cody DeShields, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation x2

Tuesday, March 16

12:53 a.m. David Moore, 58, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; criminal trespass; resisting officer

Wednesday, March 17

11:52 a.m. Dawn Longshore, 50, Garfield, by Bentonville, Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

2:03 p.m. Clinton Dees, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, hold for in-state other

Thursday, March 18

1:45 a.m. Luis Angel Perez, 29, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, first degree terroristic threatening; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; careless and prohibited driving; reckless driving; three contempt warrants

Saturday, March 20

6:27 p.m. Duel Walker, 55, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revocation of probation

9:44 p.m. Ryan Scott Jackson, 32, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Sunday, March 21

3:28 a.m. Devin Christopher Rice, 34, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication; interfering with law enforcement officer or code enforcement officer - threatens physical force

10:33 p.m. Elijah Andazola, 18, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, theft of property; possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance (PCS); failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent

Monday, March 22

4:29 a.m. Joshua Simonton, 39, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear; driving with suspended or revoked license; violation of omnibus DWI act; drove or move vehicle without registration; driving left of center; violation of ignition interlock device act; insurance required; and hold for Fayetteville Police Dept.