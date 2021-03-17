Subdivisions blossoming around town

Numerous subdivisions have been approved by the Planning Commission and City Council and are in different stages of construction throughout town. The number of building permits for 2020 was 203 with a total construction value of $47,581,972.

There were 21 building permits issued by the city in 1989, with that number increasing yearly until a two-fold increase from 2003 to 2004 with 91 permits sold in 2003 and 180 sold in 2004. In 2006, there were 187 permits sold.

According to city records, there are currently the following subdivisions in town:

Subdivision Name^Date Finaled^Number of Lots

Sugar Creek Phase 1^2001-2002^75

Bloxham Esates^2001-2002^28

Cedar Ridge^2001-2002^6

Sugar Creek Phase 2^2001-2002^44

Sugar Creek Phase 3^2001-2002^56

Brett Ryan^2003-2004^24

Sugar Creek Estates^2003-2004^4

Givens Place Phase 1^2003-2004^85

Kayto Estates^2003-2004^16

Standing Oaks Phase 1^2003-2004^59

Givens Place Phase 2^2003-2004^85

Battlefield Estates^2003-2004^107

Windmill Estates^2003-2004^57

Battlefield View^2003-2004^118

--

Standing Oaks Phase 2^2005-2006^117

Standing Oaks Phase 3^2005-2006^60

Patterson Place^2005-2006^60

Maple Leaf Heights^2005-2006^11

The Oaks^2005-2006^54

Creekwood Manor^2005-2006^45

Battlefield View 2A^2005-2006^56

Maple Glenn^2005-2006^119

Shepherd Hills^2005-2006^35

Deer Meadows^2005-2006^90

Summitt Meadows^2005-2006^65

Creekside Estates^2007-2008^35

Weston Plexes^2007-2008^11

--

Lee Town Estates^2009-2010^6

Elkhorn Phase 1^2015-2016^52

--

Maple Glen Phase 2^2017-2018^20

Elkhorn Phase 2^2017-2018^60

Elkhorn Phase 3^2017-2018^44

Willow Run^2017-2018^20

Woodbridge ^2019-2020^36

Hazelton Heights^2019-2020^152

Fox Spur^2019-2020^147

Elkhorn Phase 4^2019-2020^58

Belmont Reserve^2019-2020^16

Total^2,133

Foxspur