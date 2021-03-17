Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 11

Thursday, March 18, 1971

The Pea Ridge City Council, at its monthly meeting Thursday night, decided to enforce a section of the ordinance that establishes and regulates rates for the Pea Ridge Water Department. Mayor Jack Musteen asked city water superintendent Charles Hardy how many incidents there were in Pea Ridge in which one water meter was serving two separate housing units. Hardy said there were about four.

Pea Ridge Boys Scouts Ricky Clanton, Terry Wilkerson Eddy Fletcher, Richy McCrary, Timmy Foresee, Delwyn Cooley, Eddie McCrary, Tony Miller, Jackie Wright and Denver Smith, along with leaders Don McCrary, Troy Wilkerson and Tony Fletcher enjoyed a Kite Fly Sunday.

Thelma (Mrs. Lee Otis) Hall was hired to be employed for two days a month to help out with collecting fees at City Hall.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 11

Wednesday, March 18, 1981

Shortage of funds was the main topic of a brief meeting of the Benton County Quorum Court Thursday, but there was good news for Pea Ridge country. County Judge A.E. Norwood told the court his plans for road work for the year and high on the list of priorities was the upgrading and possible hard surfacing of Leetown Road from Highway 94 to Hwy. 72 east of Pea Ridge.

The final item of business brought before the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday was consideration of a hazardous driving ordinance requested by city marshal Loyd Pifer who told councilmen that the city needed this ordinance to help keep traffic safe on the city streets.

The costs of telephone services to the city of Pea Ridge, the phone company's need to show those costs for the Public Service Commission, sewer easements, appointment of a city attorney and routine matters occupied the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 11

Thursday, March 14, 1991

Between 800 and 900 people visited Pea Ridge National Military Park Saturday in observance of the 129th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge. The 37th Illinois Infantry reenactment group conducted costumed interpretive programs at Elkhorn Tavern, according to Billy Stout, supervisor of the park, who said 689 visitors registered in the visitor's center.

Family members of local servicemen and women who served in the Gulf area during Desert Shield and Desert Storm will be honored guests at the annual Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce dinner next month, chamber president Joyce Hale announced.

A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed the Hallack Lane home of Paul Arnold Sr. No one was home when the fire started.

The Pea Ridge Fair will have a patriotic flair this year because it's the 42nd annual Pea Ridge Fair, the 142nd year of the city of Pea Ridge, and the 142nd Artillery that will have recently returned from duty in the Middle East, according to fair general chairman Virgie Hazelton.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 11

Wednesday, March 14, 2001

After a marathon five-hour executive session, the Pea Ridge School Board voted to extend two-year contracts to Elementary School principal Kim Glass, Middle School principal Anita Frevert and High School principal Gary Wayman at its meeting Monday night.

Renovations to the Pea Ridge National Military Park Visitor Center will be completed in the first week of June according to park superintendent John Scott who said the $300,000 remodeling and renovation project would provide the heavily visited center with twice the space it had and would repair a leaky roof.

The Pea Ridge Church of the Nazarene, located at Ark. Hwy. 72 and Barris Lane, celebrated paying off the mortgage of their parsonage Sunday with a mortgage burning.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 11

Wednesday, March 16, 2011

Thanks to the addition of new software and a computer dedicated to accessing the Arkansas Crime Information Center, pea Ridge Police have been able to enter their own warrants in house without having to drive to Bentonville. The in-house computer also provides immediate access to information about sex offenders.

Dave Lewis of the Benton County Historical Society will present "Van Winkle Hollow and the War in Northwest Arkansas "Saturday at Hobbs State Park- Conservation Area Visitor Center.

In a rare split vote, Pea Ridge School Board members approved the calendar recommended by the majority of employees instead of the one recommended by the school administration. Board president Jenny Wood said as long as she had been on the board, the employees from the buildings have voted on the calendar.