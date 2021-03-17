Pea Ridge Police Department

Tuesday, Feb. 9

11:13 a.m. Police observed a concerte truck traveling north on Weston Street dumping concrete onto the roadway. As a result of the investigation, police cited Silverio Carlos Parga-Castillo, 54, Rogers, in connection with spilling a load on the highway. City Street Department crews cleaned the concrete off the streets.

Saturday, Feb. 27

3:11 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence o Klauss Lane in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Annabelle Dixon, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Monday, March 1

12:23 p.m. As the result of a traffic stop, police arrested David Cumins, 40, Lowell, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; and a warrant from Bentonville

12:48 p.m. A resident of Fox Spur reported the window screen on the residence was bent and she believed someone had attempted to get into the residence.

1:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jason A. Seward, 34, Springdale, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended driver's license.

11:07 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jordan Levi Vierra, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on suspended; no insurance and defective brake lights; and Morgen E. Knight, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI.

Tuesday, March 2

2:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Ashley Filbeck, 33, Washburn, Mo., in connection with a warrant from Rogers and cited her in connection with driving with no driver's license.

Wednesday, March 3

4:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Samantha Jo Cotton, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from rogers. She was released to Rogers Police.

Saturday, March 6

12:30 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jeffrey Daniel Luyet, 36, Conway, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia; and defective auxiliary driving lights.

8:08 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Michelle Cook, 52, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended license and failure to obey a stop sign.

11:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Bethanie Rhodes, 26, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, March 7

8:25 p.m. A resident of Hoffman Street reported harassment involving men videoing her while she was working in her yard. She also reported other neighbors had been spying on her.

Monday, March 8

8:50 a.m. A resident of Gann Ridge Road reported fraud involving a fraudulent check sent for work.