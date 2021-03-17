Sign in
Patton Street extension open

by Annette Beard | March 17, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Photograph submitted

The west end of Patton Street was opened with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, March 9. City officials and employees joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the street section that connected Patton Street with Weston Street, opening another east-west corridor in town. The 1,000-feet section of roadway was completed mostly by city Street Department employees. Participating in the ribbon-cutting were Nathan See, Street Department supervisor; Dustin Phy, Aaron Clark, Monte Keene, Josh Litchfield, Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Tom sheets and engineers from McClelland Engineering.

