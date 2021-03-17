Sign in
Lady Blackhawks have winning ways

March 17, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks' senior class has compiled a phenominal record including most wins by a senior class in school history -- 72, a conference record of 25-10 in toughest conf. in state, going to the 4A State quarterfinals in 2020 and 2021, two-time Conference champions in 2019 and 2021, District champioins in 2021 and Regional runner-up in 2021.

