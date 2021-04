Photograph submitted

The Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police presented the 2020 Arkansas FOP Outstanding Citizens of the Year Award to Nate and Michele Holt for their heroic acts of saving a child who was locked in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in August of 2019. Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge FOP Lodge No. 88 president, joined Nate Holt and Michele Holt, both from Washburn, Mo., and Kevin Simpson, state president of Arkansas FOP, for the ceremony.