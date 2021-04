Tuesday, March 9

6:45 p.m. Michelle Millhollon, 53, Garfield, by BCSO, possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; possesion drug paraphernalia; contempt

Monday, March 15

4:49 p.m. Hector Garcia, 35, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, violation of omnibus DWI Act, first offense