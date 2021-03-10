Recollections

50 Years Ago

Thursday, March 11, 1971

Voters in the Pea Ridge School District chose Royle Carnes as their new board member in Tuesday's election, then formed almost a solid block vote for the 5-mil increase in school taxes. The annual election saw an unusually heavy turn-out of voters with 377 votes for the increased millage and 32 votes against it.

Pea Ridge now has a water tower with an Irish green top -- a trademark of the Midwest Tank Co. of Pittsburg, Kan., which this week completed the relining of the local water tower.

Pea Ridge's downtown business district offers a new business now in operation -- Shaw's Furniture, TV and Appliances. C.L. Morgan and Jesse Champion completed the remodeling on the building's front that faces Capt. Pickens Road at the corner of Gen. Curtis Avenue.

40 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 11, 1981

In a hotly contested election campaign, Ronald Foster and Kent Webb were winners over Wayne Hileman and Mark Easterling for the two open seats on the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education. The district's 62-mil tax won voter approval with 320 (72.2%) in favor and 120 (27.8%) against.

By a vote of three against reinstatement, one for and one abstaining, the Pea Ridge City Council Thursday refused a request by former deputy marshal John Demaree that he be returned to his deputy position and be paid retroactively to the date of his dismissal.

Growth! It is best identified by financial comparisons. Benton County's growth is just short of spectacular. In the past 46 years the county's assessed valuation has grown over 2805% (more than 28 times) from $7,701,742 assessed valuation in 1934 to $216,059,040 in 1980.

30 Years Ago

Thursday, March 7, 1991

Dan Hinksey wants young people coming out of the Pea Ridge School District to be prepared for the real world. That's why he started, with the cooperation of the school administration, a weekly parent workshop.

The Pea Ridge High School Scott Hi-Q team ended the season last week the penultimate team among the 15 area schools participating in the program.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance announced plans to distribute funds locally to aid Operation Desert Storm families, continued their study of a "Meals on Wheels" program" and endorsed a proposed area recycling plan.

20 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 7, 2001

A celebration of the 139th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge began with the marching beat of a drum and fife and included a bagpipe version of "Amazing Grace. It ended with playing "Taps."

A former Pea Ridge High School teacher and coach, Matthew Scantling, pleaded guilty Monday to violation of a minor and apologized in court for having a sexual affair with a 14-year-old female student.

The City Council bought two police cars at a special meeting Thursday. The cars had been budgeted and ordered through the state biding process. The Chevrolet Impalas will be purchased for $18,738 from Bale Chevrolet.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, March 9, 2011

Reenactors celebrated the 149th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge at the Pea Ridge National Military Park with displays of artillery maneuvers.

What was to have been a pleasant walk around the lake turned into a chilling experience for one lady and her children. The lady had parked near the Ventris Road boat ramp of Fox Hollow Road and began walking... she saw a parked van ... with blood inside the windshield. A man was found dead inside.

Police confiscated more than an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $5,000 in cash as a result of a traffic stop for speeding on Weston Street.

After nearly a decade of spending every Saturday through the winter at the gym, Kevin and Ronda Hall are hanging up their Youth Competitive Basketball hats.