Lady Blackhawk Softball season begins

Friday, Feb. 26

Scrimmage

Pea Ridge 16 / Springdale 6

Callie Cooper 4 for 5 with 4 runs scored and 5 RBI

Rebekah Konkler 4 for for with 4 runs scored

Alevia Reyna 1 for 3 2 runs scored

Nalea Holliday 1/2 3 HBP and 3 runs scored

Rebekah Konkler pitch complete game striking out 7 allowing 6 runs on 7 Hits

Tuesday, March 2

Bentonville West 9, Pea Ridge 0

Elise Sokolsky threw a no-hitter and hit a home run as West opened its season with a win at home Tuesday over Pea Ridge.

Sokolsky faced 22 batters, one above the minimum, and struck out 13. The only Pea Ridge player to reach base was Alevia Reyna, who reached on an error to start the fourth.

The Lady Wolverines erupted for six runs in the bottom of the first, with Caroline Wilhelm belting a two-run single. Sokolsky belted her home run to lead off the fifth, while Ryen Rassi added a two-run home run.