It's time for Blackhawk baseball!

Thursday, March 4

Pea Ridge 14/Berryville 0

Hagen McGarrah^2-4, 2 1B, 2 R

Chase Cook^1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI

Nathaniel Bennett^ 2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI

Matthew Dixon^3.2 IP, 1H, 0 ER, 15 batters

David Andrus 1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 batters

Nathaniel Bennett had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs as Pea Ridge rolled to a nonconference win over Berryville.

Chase Cook drove in three runs, while Hagen McGarrah had two hits and scored twice for the Blackhawks.

Matthew Dixon was the winning pitcher as he allowed just one hit over 3.2 innings. David Andrus threw the ball 1.1 innings and allowed just one hit.