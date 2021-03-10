Sign in
It's time for Blackhawk baseball!

March 10, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 4

Pea Ridge 14/Berryville 0

Hagen McGarrah^2-4, 2 1B, 2 R

Chase Cook^1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI

Nathaniel Bennett^ 2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI

Matthew Dixon^3.2 IP, 1H, 0 ER, 15 batters

David Andrus 1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 batters

Pea Ridge 14, Berryville 0

Nathaniel Bennett had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs as Pea Ridge rolled to a nonconference win over Berryville.

Chase Cook drove in three runs, while Hagen McGarrah had two hits and scored twice for the Blackhawks.

Matthew Dixon was the winning pitcher as he allowed just one hit over 3.2 innings. David Andrus threw the ball 1.1 innings and allowed just one hit.

