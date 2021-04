The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 24 -- Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield

Feb. 25 -- Linda's Kids Daycare, 2040 Park Circle, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge;