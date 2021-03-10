Benton County Jail

Monday, Feb. 22

12:10 p.m. Morgen Knight, 28, Bentonville, 28, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battery

12:30 p.m. Sarah White, 46, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battery

8:37 p.m Kendall Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, five counts theft of property; two failure to appear; breaking or entering; two criminal trespass; third degreee assault on a family or household member; two violation of no contact order by Benton County; failure to appear; hold for Washington County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, Feb. 23

4:19 p.m. Robert King, 56, Garfield, by BCSO, aggravated assault on a family or household member; failure to appear by Benton County

6:18 p.m. Lindsay Poteet, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving 44 days, concurrent

Friday, Feb. 26

10:40 a.m. Jessica Beaudry, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

Saturday, Feb. 27

3:20 a.m. Brittany Yerton, 32, Garfield, by Gravette Police, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia; nonfinancial identity fraud; seven counts theft of property; failure to appear; two counts forgery; possession of a controlled substance (PCS); two counts possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1,2 Meth/cocaine;

7:06 a.m. Anna Bell Marie Dixon, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Monday, March 1

10:59 p.m. Joshua Hines, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Sunday, March 7

3:38 a.m. Derrick Russell, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation and two failure to appear

6:36 p.m. Anthony Roberts 21, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear

8:17 p.m. Joshua Polk, 23, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt, five failure to appear

11:40 p.m. Haleigh Dewitt, 24, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revocation of probation, failure to appear