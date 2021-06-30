Young crowned Teen Miss

Miss Savannah Young, 13, was crowned Teen Miss Pea Ridge during the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant, sponsored by Beta Alpha Friday night.

Young, the daughter of Tony and Samantha Young, is in the eighth grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School. She is a member of Ignite Youth Teens. Her hobbies are cheer, dance and writing.

She was sponsored by ATTC Lawn Care and Sammy's Spray Tan.

Runner up was Miss Emily Branham, 13, the daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham. She is in the eighth grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School.

She is a member of Pea Ridge volleyball, assistant coaching for Benton Parks and Recreation and youth soccer and Pea Ridge cheer. Her hobbies are cheer, gymnastics and playing clarinet.