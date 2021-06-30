Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Young crowned Teen Miss

by Annette Beard | June 30, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Teen Miss Pea Ridge Savannah Young and runner-up Emily Branham

Miss Savannah Young, 13, was crowned Teen Miss Pea Ridge during the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant, sponsored by Beta Alpha Friday night.

Young, the daughter of Tony and Samantha Young, is in the eighth grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School. She is a member of Ignite Youth Teens. Her hobbies are cheer, dance and writing.

She was sponsored by ATTC Lawn Care and Sammy's Spray Tan.

Runner up was Miss Emily Branham, 13, the daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham. She is in the eighth grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School.

She is a member of Pea Ridge volleyball, assistant coaching for Benton Parks and Recreation and youth soccer and Pea Ridge cheer. Her hobbies are cheer, gymnastics and playing clarinet.

Print Headline: Young crowned Teen Miss

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Wildcats wrap up tourney in North Carolina
by Jason Avery
Mulekick taking Griffin Restaurant's sport at MAD
by Special to the News-Times
Drillers cruise to victory
by News-Times Staff
Oilers reach milestone in sweep of Badgers
by News-Times Staff
Sanders ready to take off for Razorbacks
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT